Two residents injured in Sandy house fire that caused $500K in damages

SANDY, Utah — Two residents were injured in an overnight Sandy house fire that investigators estimate caused $500,000 in damages.

One of the injured residents has been released from the hospital while the other is still being treated. The names of the victim's hasn't been released.

According to the Sandy Fire Department, the first report of the fire came in at 2:20 a.m. on Monday. Two people were injured in the fire attempting to evacuate their pets from the fire.

Sandy Fire Deputy Chief Chris Aston says one cat was killed in the fire. One of the residents was wheelchair bound and had to be rescued by his wife.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.