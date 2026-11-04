Teacher resigns after accused of brandishing gun during drill

MIDVALE, Utah — A teacher at Hillcrest High School has resigned during an investigation after allegedly pulling out a gun during a lockdown drill inside a classroom.

A spokesperson for the Canyons School District confirmed on September 30 that administrators held a routine lockdown drill at Hillcrest High School. The notice for this routine lockdown drill was sent to faculty and students beforehand.

During the lockdown drill, administrators and Unified police officers observed a teacher with their gun brandished in their classroom. This teacher did not want to lower their weapon after receiving instructions from both administrators and police to do so.

There were 27 students in the classroom at the time. The teacher would later claim he did not know an upcoming drill. He was then placed on administrative leave that day and not allowed to return pending an internal investigation and later a police investigation.

On Monday, this teacher resigned. Students were offered counseling services and their parents were notified of the incident.