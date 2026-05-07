Trader Joe’s is planning stores in two more Salt Lake County cities, company confirms

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Two new Trader Joe’s locations are coming to the southwest part of Salt Lake County, a company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

In an email, a representative for Trader Joe’s said “we have plans” for stores in South Jordan and West Jordan, but “we do not yet have locations or timelines to confirm,” she wrote.

However, a clue to the South Jordan location can be found on a permit application filed with the city by VP Daybreak Operations LLC.

The application is for a new commercial building to be built at 11167 S. Grandville Ave. in South Jordan, and under “description of work” it says “Trader Joe’s Store #358.”

According to Google Maps, that address is in Daybreak, behind the Megaplex theater.

The location for the West Jordan store has not been made public.

CLICK HERE to read the rest of The Salt Lake Tribune article