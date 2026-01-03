Utah domestic violence shelter saw rise in people reaching out for help, here's how you can help

WEST JORDAN, Utah — South Valley Services is one of the many places in the state offering support for women, men and children who have been impacted by domestic and sexual violence.

SVS saw a 20% increase in requests from November 2024 to November 2025. That increase jumped even higher one month later, with a 68% increase in requests from December 2024 to December 2025.

During the holiday months of November and December, Executive Director of South Valley Services, Lindsey Boyer said there is typically a trend of less people reaching out for help. This year, they’ve actually had more calls than usual.

“It’s not uncommon for the request for support to be a little slower through December especially, but this year we’ve seen a steady increase since even October,” Boyer said. "I don’t know if that’s a positive indication that there is a rise in increased awareness or increase in need.”

She said since September 2025, they’ve seen a steady increase of requests each month. Boyer said even though they’ve seen that increase, it is still a good sign to that people are reaching out to seek help because it is a big display of courage.

Each year, Boyer said they help more than 500 people in the community, and each step one of their survivors take, is a win.

“Just picking up the phone and calling and asking questions is such a demonstration of incredible courage. That phone call alone is success,” Boyer said.

While they continue to focus on helping those in their communities South Valley Services is opening new transitional housing in Tooele and are looking for help with donations. They also have a Winter Needs List for families they are currently helping.

They created a list of donation items they are looking for their new housing:

Bright, encouraging décor that brings positivity into each room

Fun and engaging decorations for children of all ages.

New toys, books, and activities that spark creativity and play

Gently used, modern furniture in excellent condition.

Items that represent healing, stability, and a new beginning

To reach out to SVS you can call their 24-hour helpline or to see all the services they offer, you can visit their website.

SVS Main number is 801-255-1095

24-Hour Helpline for SL County: 801-255-1095

24-Hour Helpline for Tooele County: 435-231-3557