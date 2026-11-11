Utah restaurant Taqueria 27 honoring veterans with free tacos throughout November at all five locations

MURRAY, Utah — A popular Utah restaurant is honoring all military veterans in a big way this month.

Taqueria 27 is serving every veteran a free pair of tacos throughout November at all five of its locations across the Wasatch Front.

Veterans can walk into any location — including the Fashion Place Mall spot in Murray, as well as Holladay, Eagle Mountain, Lehi and downtown Salt Lake — to claim the offer.

"We wanted to recognize the veterans throughout the country and, with regard to that, what we've decided is that we're going to serve every veteran that's out here a free pair of tacos for the whole month of November," co-owner Prakash Shah said.

Shah highlighted that the restaurant serves meals that are largely gluten-free.

"This is our way of saying thank you for your service," he said.

The restaurant prides itself on fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Kitchen staff hand-trim meats, marinate everything in-house and never use frozen products.

The restaurant also sources as much as possible from local businesses, including its gluten-free flour, which comes from a company in Woods Cross.

For Shah, consistency across every location is a point of pride.

"One of the great things about Taqueria 27 is it's consistent in any location you go. Everything is measured, everything is fresh, and you can be sure to find the same items," Shah said.

Veterans can visit any Taqueria 27 location to claim their free tacos throughout November or until 10,000 servings are claimed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.