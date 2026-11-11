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Wrong-way driver killed in Salt Lake City after crashing head on into dump truck

Salt Lake City accidenf
FOX 13 News
Police at scene of accident on California Avenue in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.
Salt Lake City accidenf
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SALT LAKE CITY — A driver was killed in Salt Lake City after traveling the wrong way and crashing head on into a dump truck Thursday.

The driver was headed against oncoming traffic on California Avenue near 5500 West when he struck the truck, which attempted to veer out of the way.

The male driver of the vehicle died at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

No other details about the accident have been released.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

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