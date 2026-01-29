Utah ski resorts find creative ways to keep pass holders engaged during low-snow winter

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — The lack of snow across the West this winter is no secret, and Utah’s ski resorts are feeling it. With below-average snowpack and fewer powder days, resorts are getting creative to keep pass holders coming back—even while waiting for the next big storm.

We checked in at Solitude Mountain Resort, where resort leaders say the focus has shifted from snowfall totals to the overall mountain experience.

While Solitude picked up some snow recently, it was short-lived. That has left skiers watching the forecast closely—but resort officials say there’s still plenty to enjoy.

A thinner snowpack this season has meant limited terrain at times, but Solitude says cold temperatures have helped preserve conditions. According to the resort, all eight lifts are currently open, with a ninth expected to open soon.

“We have all eight of eight lifts open,” said Marc Lodmell, Solitude’s marketing manager. “It’s skiing great. It may not be usual in Utah, but it’s stayed cold, so the snow is holding up pretty well. We’re ready for the next storm so the whole mountain can be open.”

To keep pass holders engaged, Solitude is rolling out incentives aimed at rewarding loyal skiers. That includes giveaways, prizes, and entries into drawings for future passes.

“We’re going to be giving away Nordic day passes and an Ikon Pass for next year,” Lodmell said. “If you ski a certain number of days, you’ll be entered to win—plus food, drinks, and other giveaways.”

The resort is also bringing back popular recognition programs that reward frequent skiers.

“Last winter we rolled out 10-, 20-, and 40-day stickers and even a 100-day belt buckle,” Lodmell said. “We’re really doubling down on that this year.”

Across the state, Ski Utah says resorts are expanding what a winter visit looks like—offering events and activities that go beyond just skiing and snowboarding.

“There are so many events, whether it’s live music for Après ski or Nordic nights here at Solitude,” said Alison Palmintere, Ski Utah’s director of communications. “There are various on-mountain promotions—whether you’re a skier or not.”

With much of winter still ahead, Ski Utah encourages pass holders to take advantage of their days now.

“Winter is about 16 weeks,” Palmintere said. “Now is a great time to really get your days in and make sure you’re having fun with your friends and family out on the slopes.”

Resort officials say many of these incentives will roll out more fully as February approaches, with hopes that late-season storms could still help turn the winter around.