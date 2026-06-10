Why were fighter jets circling above the Salt Lake Valley? We wish we knew, too.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Were you one of the thousands of Utahns who saw or heard fighter jets flying relatively low across the Salt Lake Valley Tuesday afternoon?

Many even called the FOX 13 News tip line, hoping we could provide some answers.

Unfortunately, we have not heard back from Hill Air Force Base or any of the other officials we've called and left messages with.

And while many people on social media pointed out that HAFB is not far from the Salt Lake area and the pilots need to train, nearly everyone agreed that seeing four jets in formation making so many passes in this area was unusual.

Eyewitness accounts and flight data indicated that there were four jets, taking several laps in a loop around the southeastern part of the valley. They appeared to be going counter-clockwise above Millcreek, Murray, Midvale, Sandy, Draper, Cottonwood Heights, Holladay, then back around again. Some residents said they couldn't see them, but they could hear the roar.

Utahns first started noticing them around 6:00-6:30 p.m., and they continued until about 7 p.m. before disappearing from public flight tracking websites.