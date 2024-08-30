Watch Now
Search over for mountain lion spotted in Lehi; animal put down by authoritiies

FILE - This May 30, 2015, photo taken by a National Park Service remote camera shows an adult female mountain lion (National Park Service via AP, File)
LEHI, Utah — Authorities with the Lehi City Police Department have announced that a mountain lion spotted in the city earlier this week has been located and put down.

Watch home security video shows mountain lion in front of Lehi home:

The mountain lion was first reported to the police department after being observed in the area of Woods Drive Monday. Officers had increased patrols in the area as the Division of Wildlife Resources attempted to locate the animal.

According to the Lehi City Police Department, tracking the animal was difficult as the animal is extremely fast and agile especially in a suburban environment.

The police department did not say what led to the decision to put the mountain lion down but added that officials with the Utah Department of Natural Resources was there at the time and took possession of the carcass.

