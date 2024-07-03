Search underway after possible drowning at Little Dell Reservoir

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A search and rescue effort is underway after a possible drowning at a reservoir in Parleys Canyon Tuesday evening.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said bystanders reported a "possible drowning" at Little Dell Reservoir.

Search and rescue teams from both the Wasatch County and Salt Lake County sheriff's offices responded, as well as Utah State Park rangers and Salt Lake County deputies.

No further information was immediately available.

