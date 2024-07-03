Watch Now
Search underway after possible drowning at Little Dell Reservoir

Street View of Little Dell Reservoir, seen from State Route 65
Posted at 6:16 PM, Jul 02, 2024

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A search and rescue effort is underway after a possible drowning at a reservoir in Parleys Canyon Tuesday evening.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said bystanders reported a "possible drowning" at Little Dell Reservoir.

Search and rescue teams from both the Wasatch County and Salt Lake County sheriff's offices responded, as well as Utah State Park rangers and Salt Lake County deputies.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with FOX 13 News for the latest updates on this developing story.

