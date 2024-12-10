Select Health to stop covering prescriptions from CVS at start of 2025

SALT LAKE CITY — A major Utah-based health insurance provider will no longer cover CVS Pharmacy visits after this year.

Select Health confirmed Monday that CVS will no longer be in-network for Select Health/Scripius, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

"After a thorough evaluation, it was determined that continuing the current arrangement would have shifted significant costs to our members and did not align with our commitment to affordability or our mission to prioritize the needs of our members," the company's statement said.

Select Health members who do not use CVS pharmacies should not be impacted, the company said. They also said only 3 percent of their users fill prescriptions at CVS.

Select Health said "most major national pharmacies and local community pharmacies" are still in-network.