Semi crash spills diesel fuel onto Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Environmental crews are working to clean up a fuel spill after a semi truck lost control on Interstate 80 early Thursday in Parleys Canyon.

The Utah Highway Patrol reports the truck was heading westbound on the highway just before 4 a.m. when it jackknifed after hitting a section of wet road and struck a barrier.

The crash ruptured the truck's fuel tanks, causing a spill of about 150 gallons of diesel fuel. Hazmat teams were called out to clean up the spill as well as pumping out the remaining fuel in the truck.

While two lanes on I-80 were initially closed following the accident, all lanes are now open. Crews are expected to remain on scene for the remainder of the day to continue the clean up.

No one was injured in the accident and no other vehicles were involved.