Elizabeth Smart refuses to 'live my life in fear' after Barzee arrest

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time since the woman who kidnapped her was taken into custody for breaking parole stipulations by visiting local parks, Elizabeth Smart is speaking out about the arrest of Wanda Barzee.

In a statement posted to her foundation's website on Thursday, and in a video on her Instagram social media page, Smart shared her thoughts on the arrest and how it matched the concerns she had about Barzee’s initial release on parole in 2018.

Barzee was arrested at her home on May 1 after an investigation showed she had visited Liberty Park in Salt Lake City, which is a violation of her parole as a registered sex offender, in which she is prohibited from going to any community parks.

Woman who kidnapped Elizabeth Smart arrested for violating probation:

Woman who kidnapped Elizabeth Smart arrested for violating probation

When she was arrested, Barzee told police that she went to the park because she was "commanded to by the Lord," who also told her to visit Sugar House Park.

In her video, Smart said Barzee’s reasoning was "very familiar to me and probably the most concerning to me because that's how they justified kidnapping me."

Smart said after last week's arrest, she recalled the words her mother told her after she was rescued in 2003, that Barzee and her husband, Brian David Mitchell, should not steal another second of her life.

"Although this situation has arisen, I refuse to live my life in fear," she said. "I refuse to allow anyone to stop me from living my life."

Smart went on to thank the Salt Lake City Police Department for how they handled their recent investigation.

"They handled the situation with a trauma-informed approach, which means so much to me personally," she said, adding that "when authorities take these situations, these violations seriously, it sends a very important message that survivor safety matters."

As the video continued, Smart mentioned that while her case received massive attention, most survivors never see their perpetrators arrested or convicted, saying that for most survivors, there is more of a "legal system than a justice system."

Smart hopes the latest Barzee incident puts survivors in the center of the legal process, claiming that they understand the risks other may overlook in the system.

In a direct plea to lawmakers and law enforcement officials, she asked them to see what happened as a reminder that sex offender registries and release conditions "exist for important reasons."

"I believe in a future where all survivors can be heard, believed and supported," said Smart, adding that is what her foundation is working towards.

We are deeply troubled by Wanda Barzee’s recent actions. She entered public parks in Salt Lake City, which she is legally barred from due to her status as a registered sex offender. Barzee’s justification that she was “commanded by the Lord” is a reminder of her past and a warning of the risk she poses to the community.

This incident highlights how crucial it is to enforce the sex offender registry, monitor release conditions, and evaluate individuals convicted of crimes like Barzee’s. It also emphasizes exactly why we must listen to and center survivors in our legal process.

We want to thank the Salt Lake City Police Department, and Chief Redd, for their responsible handling of this incident. Their professionalism, attentiveness, and trauma-informed approach speak to their commitment to survivor-centered practices.

At the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, we believe in a future where all survivors of sexual violence are heard, believed, and supported—and where systems are built not just around legal technicalities, but around true justice. Many survivors live without justice for the harm done to them, and their perpetrators are never arrested. We often say for survivors of sexual violence and exploitation, we have more of a legal system than a justice system.

But, we also believe in the possibility of change.

We are building that change by promoting survivor-informed policies, expanding education and prevention programs, and working with law enforcement, communities, and survivors to create a safer, more compassionate world.

Elizabeth Smart has continually expressed concern over Wanda Barzee’s release. Barzee’s violation affirms the need for ongoing reforms to protect survivors and prevent further trauma. At the same time, it reminds us that solutions are possible when communities, leaders, and institutions come together with a shared commitment to do better.

We urge policymakers, justice officials, and the public to take incidents like this seriously—especially in cases that are not as widely publicized as Elizabeth Smart’s. There is an urgent, broad need for reform.

Survivors deserve to live without fear. They deserve to thrive. Together, we can build systems that not only protect them but also uplift them.

Elizabeth often remembers advice that her mother gave her after she was rescued. She said, “Don’t you let them steal one more second of your life. Not one more second! You be happy. You move on.” Elizabeth is pleased to report that she is indeed happy, and lives a fulfilling life with her family, and does not live in fear of her captors.