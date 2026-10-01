SALT LAKE CITY — Several audits presented on Wednesday dove into the performance of the Utah State Court System, the Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission, and the Utah Judicial Conduct Commission.

One audit highlighted big differences when it comes to a judge's sentencing decisions depending on where you are in Utah.

“So if I'm a criminal, I want to be in front of a judge in District Four versus District Two, right? That's what you're saying," said House Speaker Mike Shultz (R) Hooper.

“On average that they would be sentenced incarceration at half the rate of an offender in District Two," said Jordan Green from the Office of Utah Legislative Auditor-General, "simply put, justice shouldn't depend on the district you're in or the judge assigned to your case.”

WATCH | Series of audits revealed reviewing the performance of Utah's judicial branch

Series of audits revealed reviewing the performance of Utah's judicial branch

Auditors recommend the state legislature consider if the judicial council should include people from the legislative and executive branches of government, but that came with concerns.

“We would just want to avoid anything that could have the effect, or even the appearance of infusing partisan politics into the governance of the judiciary," said Ron Gordon, the Utah State Courts Administrator.

Tensions got high after an audit reviewing the performance of the Judicial Conduct Commission, which disciplines judges, revealed some gaps that could hinder transparency and confidence of the public.

It especially talked about how it reviewed the case of former Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen, who resigned over allegations of an improper relationship. Justice Hagen denied any wrongdoing.

However, Shultz let his feelings be known.

“The audit does say that commissioners may have voted no to a full investigation, but the audit said the commissioners aren't getting the information they need to know if an investigation is sufficient. Can you see why people would have concerns with this," he said, "I mean, some people even say it's flat-out corruption.”

However, other members of the Legislative Audit Subcommittee said the focus should be on fixing any problems in the judicial system.

“This conversation's made me uncomfortable personally, because we're supposed to be moving forward. The audit's pointed out the things that we need to do, and I feel like we're putting this individual on trial," said House Minority Leader Angela Romero (D) Salt Lake City.

Lawmakers are considering some changes that could be made during the next legislative session in January.

You can read the audits below.

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