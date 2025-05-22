Sexual assault survivor speaks out following lawsuit against BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff

PROVO, Utah — A civil lawsuit filed by a Salt Lake County resident against BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff has raised questions about how sexual assault cases are handled.

The lawsuit alleges rape, strangulation and other offenses against Retzlaff.

When reached for comment, BYU, Provo Police, Jane Doe's attorney, and Retzlaff's attorney were unable to provide further information on the lawsuit.

For former BYU student and sexual assault survivor Madeline MacDonald, cases like this trigger memories of her own experience.

"When I was a freshman at BYU I was sexually assaulted," MacDonald said.

She claims that while Provo Police Department met with her, they told her there was nothing they could do after attempting to knock on the suspect's door.

What led to Retzlaff lawsuit being filed in civil court rather than criminal complaint?

According to the civil lawsuit filed Wednesday, Provo Police allegedly encouraged Jane Doe not to pursue the matter, suggesting victims never receive justice.

In a statement, the Provo Police Department denies this claim.

The department also confirmed they have not reopened any investigations related to this court filing.

Bethany Crisp with Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault notes that all certified police agencies must complete training on how trauma impacts victim behavior.

"The reporting process looks different for every survivor, with some reporting immediately while others wait for various reasons," Crisp said.

How BYU honor code adds another layer to holding athletes accountable:

She adds that the training addresses common rape myths and the false assumption that many reports are fabricated.

In their statement, the Provo Police Department expressed hope that the plaintiff would choose to make a statement to further the criminal investigation if desired.

