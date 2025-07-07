Search underway for possible drowning victim at Huntington State Park in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Uta — The Emery County Sheriff's Office is alerting visitors to avoid the area of Huntington State Park after receiving reports of man that had possibly drowned.

According to the sheriff's office, the 911 call was received at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency crews from multiple agencies have responded to the scene to help locate the unidentified victim. Utah State Parks is also searching with sonar, and members of the Carbon County Dive Team are currently in the water.

