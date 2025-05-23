Sheepdogs, mountain men, festival of colors and MORE events happening across Utah this Memorial weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Tree Planting & Dance Ceremony - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the Nature Center at Pia Okwai will host a volunteer event featuring a tree planting at 9:00 followed by a dance ceremony by the Return Dance Project at 11:30 a.m. Please provide your own gear and equipment for planting. Follow the link to RSVP and to sign the Volunteer Waiver.

SANPETE COUNTY

Spring City Heritage Day - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Spring City Historic City Hall will host an event featuring live music, framed art salt, craft market, food trucks and more. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for those ages 5 and under. Follow the link for more information.

WEBER COUNTY

Holi Festival of Colors - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Lorin Farr Park will host an event featuring hourly color throws, live music, a kids' area, food vendors, and more. Tickets are $8 online and $10 at the gate. Kids under 12 are free. Follow the link for more information and to purchase tickets.

Fort Buenaventura Rendezvous - This Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Fort Buenaventura will host an event featuring Mountain Men-themed activities, period cooking workshops, family activities and more. Follow the link for more information and the full schedule of events.

WASATCH COUNTY

Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship and Festival - This Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Soldier Hollow Nordic Center will host an event featuring sheepdog trials, educational demonstrations, vendors, petting zoo and more. Follow the link for more information, buy tickets and the full schedule of events.