So soon? Leaves begin changing colors as fall nears in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — For some Utahns, the start of fall begins when the football season kicks off on the gridiron. For others, it's when Starbucks serves up its first Pumpkin Spice Latte.

But if you're one who believes fall only starts the moment the first leaf changes from bright green to a rich, autumnal color, then it may just be turning fall in Utah.

Carol Dyer Falls colors begin to show at Bear Lake

Despite the calendar having just turned to September, the first glimpses of fall foliage have arrived, with photos and video showing the red, brown and golden colors we've come to love in the state.

But when will the season peak in Utah?

Janice Andrus Noyce Leaves begin to change at Midway and Deer Creek Overlook

The newly-released Fall Foliage Predication Map from smokymountains.org shows peak season is not far off in the Beehive State, with the biggest explosion in color coming to some areas in just weeks.

SEPT. 16 PREDICTION MAP

smokymountians.org

The map prediction from just a week out shows most of northern Utah seeing some action when it comes to leaves changing colors, with the Wasatch Mountains getting the most bursts.

SEPT. 30 PREDICTION MAP

smokymountains.org

By the end of the month, most of northern Utah is close to reaching peak season, while central areas to the east of the state begin seeing a change.

OCT.7 PREDICTION MAP

smokymountains.org

Just a week later, peak season is predicted to have arrived in northern Utah, with the Wasatch Front and mountains basking in glorious autumn colors.

While many believe it's the precipitation, or lack thereof, that causes the leaves to change, the temperature has a bigger impact on the explosion of colors.