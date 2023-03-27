Solitude extends ski season to May 21, longest in resort history

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Thanks to this year's epic snowfall, at least one Utah ski resort has announced that its runs will remain open until nearly Memorial Day.

Solitude Mountain Resort says its current season has been extended until May 21, about a week short of the holiday that typically signifies the start of summer.

With 7 new inches since Sunday, the resort has reached 703 inches of snow this season, which it claims is the snowiest winter in its recorded history, which began in the 1950s.

The resort will remain open seven days a week through May 7, and then stick to a Friday-Sunday schedule through May 21. As an added gift, parking at Solitude will be free for all those looking to enjoy the extended mountain time.

The current ski season has been one for the record books with resorts across northern Utah accumulating legendary snowfall numbers. Brighton and Alta may soon pass 800 inches of snow in just one season.

Snowbird currently lists it will be open on weekends only, including Memorial Day, beginning on May 19.

Earlier this month, Park City Mountain extended its season until April 23, marking the resort's longest season since 1993, but one that may be lengthened once again.

On Friday, the Utah snowpack record was broken with 26.1 inches of snow water equivalent in the state. The last time the state hit that milestone of 26 inches was in 1983.

