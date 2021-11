Solitude postpones opening day due to warm temperatures

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — The once-promising start to the upcoming ski season hit another small road bump Tuesday as Solitude Mountain Resort announced it is postponing its opening day due to warmer temperatures.

Resort officials say the new opening date is now set for Tuesday, November 23; a delay from Friday's original target date.

Solitude is the latest resort to announce a delay, following last week's decision by Park City Mountain.

The warmer-than-expected temperatures are limiting Solitude's snowmaking potential.

“With colder temps on the way, we will be making snow at every available window. If conditions justify opening earlier than November 23, we will be ready to go,” said Solitude President & COO Amber Broadaway.

A few weeks ago, cold temperatures and early snowfall led many to get excited about a robust season. However, unseasonably warm weather returned and hampered efforts to get snow on the mountains.

