Son of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Mary Cosby dies at age 23

SALT LAKE CITY — Robert Cosby Jr., the son of Mary Cosby of the hit show "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," has died at the age of 23.

The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed they were called to a possible overdose Tuesday evening, around 6:15 p.m. Officers responded to the scene at a house near Ensign Peak, in the gated community of "North Cove."

Cosby was pronounced dead, and an investigation was initiated.

The cause of his death has not been officially determined. Police also said they have not determined whether there was any foul play or suspicious circumstances.

Throughout the "Real Housewives" series, Robert Cosby had been open about his struggles with drug use in several episodes. Variety reports that Robert told his mother he began using drugs at the age of 16, "taking Xanax, Molly, acid and cocaine."

According to reports, Robert had entered a treatment facility but had been unable to remain sober.

