1 person critically injured, airlifted to hospital after house fire in southern Utah

ROCKVILLE, Utah — One person was badly injured Saturday afternoon in a house fire and explosion near Zion National Park.

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue reported that they responded to a fire shortly before 1 p.m. in Rockville, located southwest of Springdale.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was coming from the basement of the house at 101 E. Main Street.

There was also an explosion reported; details are limited at this time, but officials said one victim was burned and also suffered "blast injuries." The victim was treated at the scene before being flown to a burn unit in Las Vegas via LifeFlight. Their burns are considered critical.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

