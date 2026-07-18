3 dead, 2 missing after family caught in flooding near Wayne County campground

BICKNELL, Utah — Three people are dead and two remain missing after a family was caught up in flooding at a Wayne County campground in Bicknell.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the Sunglow Campground at 5 p.m. after a body of a young man was found in a wash.

The sheriff's office search and rescue team later found evidence of the family having arrived in the area around 11:30 a.m. to go hiking and canyoneering.

During an ensuing search, two more victims, both male, were found dead.

The sheriff's office said flooding in the area due to heavy rains was the most likely contributing factor to their deaths.

A search remains underway for two additional family members who are still missing.

The names or ages of those found dead or missing have not been released.

The bodies have been transported to the medical examiner's office for analysis and identification.

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