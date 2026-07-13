Hiker's dog dies from extreme heat while on southern Utah trail

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A dog that was with their owner while hiking on a popular southern Utah trail died after becoming severely overheated, officials said Monday.

The Kanab County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team shared details of the July 3 incident in which the dog's owner called for help while on the Buckskin Gulch Trail.

According to the sheriff's office, the owner of the Great Pyrenees needed assistance carrying the dog back to the trailhead after it overheated. However, while the rescuers were on the way to the location, they learned the dog had died due to the extreme heat.

"...personnel arrived on scene and respectfully assisted the owner by carrying the dog from the trail back to the Buckskin Trailhead before transporting it to Kanab," the sheriff's office wrote.

The Great Pyrenees breed is known for its long, thick coat.

Mary Altaffer/AP A great Pyrenees is shown in the ring during the working group competition at the 140th Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The sheriff's office added that pet owners should take extra precautions when outdoors with their pets, especially during the summer in Utah. Hikers are advised to carry plenty of water for themselves and their pets and to take frequent breaks in shaded areas.