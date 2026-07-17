Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
28  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsSOUTHERN UTAH

Actions

Flash Flood Warning issued for southeastern Utah, including Dead Horse Point State Park

Bolt of lightening in a night sky
danr13/danr13
Bolt of lightening in a night sky during a thunderstorm with copy space in a weather or meteorology concept
Bolt of lightening in a night sky
Posted

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for southern Grand County to northern San Juan County as thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rain across the area.

The warning will be in effect until 9:45 p.m., with three to four inches of rainfall expected to come down within an hour. Flood flashing is expected to begin shortly.

Some locations listed to experience flash flooding include Dead Horse Point State Park.

Officials ask anyone in or near the areas to turn around when faced with flooded roads, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

Recent Southern Utah Stories

 

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere