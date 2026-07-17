Flash Flood Warning issued for southeastern Utah, including Dead Horse Point State Park

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for southern Grand County to northern San Juan County as thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rain across the area.

The warning will be in effect until 9:45 p.m., with three to four inches of rainfall expected to come down within an hour. Flood flashing is expected to begin shortly.

Some locations listed to experience flash flooding include Dead Horse Point State Park.

Officials ask anyone in or near the areas to turn around when faced with flooded roads, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.