4 horses killed in San Juan County semi truck accident

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — Four horses were killed after a semi truck rolled over in an accident on Tuesday in San Juan County, the sheriff's office reported.

The semi was hauling 31 horses when the accident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Lisbon Valley Road.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office put out a call to locals to help round up the horses so they could be transported and kept safe at the fairgrounds. During the response, it was learned that four of the horses had died during the accident.

San Juan County Sheriff's Office Photo shows one of the horses rescued after semi truck accident in San Juan County on Tuesday, August 26, 2025

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the semi was not injured during the accident, although it wasn't shared why the truck crashed.

"This was a big operation for our county and without the help of our residents we wouldn't have been able to pull it off," officials posted to social media.