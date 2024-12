CEDAR CITY, Utah — An 88-year-old man was killed Wednesday following an accident in which he ended up trapped underneath a vehicle.

Just before 6:45 p.m., Cedar City police found the unidentified man trapped under the vehicle after arriving at the accident scene at the 100 North block of 100 West.

After the man was extricated, first responders performed life-saving measures but the man died of his injuries at the scene.

An investigation into the accident is currently underway.