After 2 year closure, popular Zion National Park trail finally reopens

ZION NATIONAL PARK — One of the most popular trails in Zion National Park has reopened to the public after a two-year closure.

On Friday, the Weeping Rock Trail welcomed its first visitors since a November 2023 rockfall, allowing people to explore its hanging gardens and alcove formed from groundwater seeping through sandstone.

The closure was necessary to allow crews to repair railings, stairs, and trail tread, as well as to provide geologists with an opportunity to assess the site.

While the short trail has been reopened, access to other locations, such as Hidden Canyon and the East Rib Trail to Observation Point, remain closed at this time.

"We urge all visitors to take their safety seriously, remain alert, and be mindful that rockfall is a natural and ongoing process in canyon terrain," said Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent. "Respecting closures, following posted guidance, and exercising personal responsibility are essential to ensuring that everyone can continue to safely enjoy this extraordinary place.”