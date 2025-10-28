Anonymous donor to aid Utah park rangers after watching FOX 13 News story

SPRINGDALE, Utah — An anonymous benefactor has stepped forward with an offer of a large donation to aid Zion National Park rangers after seeing a FOX 13 News story on their struggles during the government shutdown.

Monday's story focused on the Springdale community and the non-profit Zion Forever organization coming to the aid of park rangers who are working without pay or furloughed entirely. Residents and local businesses have supplied free meals and vouchers to help the rangers meet basic needs.

Locked doors, suspended programs deny Utahns much-needed shutdown support

Springdale Mayor Barbara Bruno said someone in the Salt Lake City area came forward with a “generous” donation to Zion Forever. The charity is providing the primary funding, along with the state, to maintain operations in Zion and other nearby national parks, as well as aid staff.

Bruno wants to create a program with a local veterinarian to pay for the care of rangers’ pets, as rangers told FOX 13 News that pet care assistance is a concern for them during the ongoing shutdown.