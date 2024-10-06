Watch Now
Canyoneer dies after falling 200 feet in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah — One person died Saturday after a canyoneering accident at Zion National Park.

Park officials said they received a call around 6 p.m., reporting that a canyoneer fell about 200 feet near the Upper Emerald Pool of the Emerald Pools Trail.

Search-and-rescue volunteers and deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to provide emergency care. The victim was then hoisted to a helicopter landing area at Watchman Campground via the Utah Department of Safety's helicopter.

A LifeFlight helicopter was sent to transport the patient to the hospital from there, but officials say the victim died from their injuries before being placed on board.

The victim's identity has not been released.

