Cleanup continues after police say woman rammed car into Cedar City bowling alley

CEDAR CITY, Utah — It was just another night of cosmic bowling at Cedar Bowling Center in Cedar City.

"We were trying to figure out how a car could possibly hit the building," said bowler Gary Camenday.

Nothing short of a close call for this Cedar City bowling alley.

"A group of people were just finishing up bowling. We were about to close," said manager Chad Carlson.

That's when something sounded almost like a comet hit.

"They heard a loud bang," Carlson said.

"One of the employees ran back, saw the car in the wall, immediately called 911," Carlson recalled.

According to police, a 40-year-old woman was taken into custody after they said she rammed her Land Rover into the back of the building.

"She rammed into the wall and then rammed into it again," Carlson said. "The second time was when she broke through."

Police said she was not believed to be under the influence but they said she may have wanted to harm herself. Given the possibility of mental health issues and the fact that no one was seriously injured, FOX 13 News is not identifying the woman.

"A bunch of dust came out of the bowling alley where we access the machines," Carlson said.

The bowling alley said the damage is around $100,000.

"Could have been a lot worse had she hit the gas line or the electrical stuff, which she did not, thankfully," Carlson said. "Otherwise, the people inside could have been very seriously hurt."

The bowling alley said they rallied to patch things up to stay open.

"Once the tow truck pulled the car out of the wall, he was out here patching it," Carlson said. "We were open regular time Saturday morning at 11 a.m."

One lane regular said he's grateful everyone is safe and for the effort.

"Kind of nice they were able to keep it open because there's not a lot to do at night," he said.