"I am out of here" : Hurricane flood victim heading for higher ground

HURRICANE, Utah — Flood mud is washed from the streets of Hurricane, but there are still plenty of signs of struggle.

Not far from the street washing, community organizer Cherie Santiago, on the Flood Committee, is directing impromptu teen volunteers.

"We know that this is bigger than a disaster, that we just can't manage as a community anymore," Santiago said, standing next to a makeshift sign asking for state and federal aid for victims. "I feel like we've raised as much money as we can by knocking door-to-door."

Santiago has been door-to-door, boots-on-the-muddy-ground since the floodwaters hit and have since receded.

"It comes to the point where now federal funding has to come in and help out these families and this community that we just can't. We don't have any more to give," she pleaded.

She is a survivor.

She doesn't so much wear it on her sleeve, but rather her shirt, and she'd like to see more connection with Hurricane, the grassroots groups and the Red Cross.

"Communication is really the one thing, and we're getting there," Santiago explained. "I know they met this morning with the city council with Hurricane. I know that they're making efforts."

The Red Cross said it's doing its best to address the needs of those impacted and work in tandem with local efforts.

"We're not aware of every resource out there, so in these types of meetings we often refer to them as multi-agency resource centers," said Benjamin Donner with the American Red Cross via Zoom. "So it's more that community grassroots, those resources."

"A lot of us are out of homes right now," said Tabitha Brown, taking a break from loading what wasn't covered in mud from her home into a U-Haul with her mom and son.

"We don't have a place to go," she explained. "I am out of here. I am moving. I know a lot of my neighbors said they are moving."

Those sticking around are looking ahead for more support.

"Sometimes it's led by the Red Cross, sometimes it's led by the community itself," Donner said. "Where we come and support, but being there to bring as many of those resources together."