Construction worker dies after being hit, pinned by dump truck near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A construction worker died after being hit and pinned by a dump truck near Cedar City on Tuesday morning, according to the Iron County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. at Sonrise Christian Church off Iron Springs Road west of the city.

The sheriff's office said the worker, identified as a 24-year-old man, was greasing the bucket of an excavator when a pickup-style dump truck driven by an employee of the same construction company backed into him.

The incident remains under investigation, but the sheriff's office said at this time, it appears to be a "tragic accident." No charges have been filed.

"The Iron County Sheriff's Office extends its sincerest condolences to the victim's family, friends, coworkers, and all those affected by this tragic accident," the sheriff's office said in a press release.