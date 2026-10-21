PAROWAN, Utah — DeDe's Farmhouse Cafe in Parowan is recovering after a recent crash injured the owners.

"I was bummed because I've driven by their sign that has their burger special," said Troy Moore of Texas.

"They have a huge crowd there almost no parking space available," said Gene Mortensen of Parowan, who lives across the street from the popular restaurant.

WATCH | Community rallying around Parowan restaurant couple injured in crash

Community rallying around Parowan restaurant couple injured in crash

Troy, a traveler from Texas, found the place not busy — but rather closed, leaving him hungry and hurt after hearing the sad news from the mayor outside.

"It was devastating when I heard they'd been in an accident," said Parowan Mayor Molly Halterman. "I was very alarmed I know they were coming back from a family event I'm sure to run the restaurant."

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So what do you do when the Mom and Pop of one of your favorite 'Mom and Pop' places gets hurt?

"It's kind of where you come and get the 'Momma' food," Mayor Halterman said.

"I was shocked but also glad that they were gonna be okay," said local business owner Christine Price.

"They do have some really good steaks," said Mortensen.

According to posts on the restaurant's Facebook page, it happened early Tuesday morning as owners DeDe and Kirk Orton were coming home from a family wedding.

We're working to get more info about the crash from police.

"They definitely have our support, said Mortensen. "They definitely have our support. It's really a tragedy."

People in Parowan know things could have been a lot worse.

KSTU

"DeDe just embodies that, and so I'm really hopeful they heal quickly and get back to work, cuz I know how much this restaurant means to their family," Halterman said.

As for Troy? Just like DeDe and her Farmhouse Cafe, he'll be back.

"I'm gonna be stopping by tomorrow because I came up short today," he shared.