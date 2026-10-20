As tourism grows, San Juan County voters consider a tax for emergency services

MONTICELLO, Utah — Signs have begun popping up around San Juan County, urging people to "Vote Yes" on Proposition 7.

The ballot question would impose a 1% sales tax in an area of Utah that is seeing tourism growth and with it, a strain on emergency services.

"The revenue generated from this tax will be used for the funding, operation, maintenance, equipment, staffing, capital improvements and enhancements of emergency medical services and ambulance services in San Juan County," said Commissioner Lori Maughan at a public hearing on the tax Monday night.

San Juan County is Utah's largest county in terms of geographical size. It's roughly 7,800 square miles and there are long distances between communities and recreation hot spots.

"With the enormous size of our county? That stretches our resources really thin," said Jeremy Hoggard, the county's emergency medical services director.

The county is seeing more calls for help from Monticello to Mexican Hat, but has struggled to keep first responders who have been mostly volunteer. Hoggard said there is a need to hire full-time employees and replace aging equipment.

"This is just a very, very demanding business and the people need service all the time, 24-7-365," he said.

San Juan County has seen its resources stretched before. Last week, the Moab 240 trail race left dozens of runners stranded by flash flooding in the area for up to 12 hours. The race crossed into San Juan County and all emergency personnel had to respond to rescue them.

"Luckily, as far as medical needs, there wasn’t a lot of those but yeah, when you’re trying to evacuate 70 to 100 people out of flooded area, it taxes the resources at max capacity," Hoggard told FOX 13 News in an interview Monday.

The sales tax — which is a penny on a dollar — would be on most items sold in the county. Non-prepared foods (like groceries), fuel and prescription medications would not be subject to the EMS tax. San Juan County leaders believe that tourists would pay the majority of the tax through hotel stays, restaurant visits and other purchases. It is estimated that the tax could generate just over $1 million annually. Voters would have to decide every 10 years if they want to renew it.

At a special public meeting for Prop. 7 in Monticello on Monday night, no one showed up to speak for or against it. Hoggard said those who have showed up to other public meetings have been supportive once they understand the tax and the need for it.

FOX 13 News found some community members in Monticello who expressed mixed feelings on the EMS tax.

"I just don’t think the government needs any type of tax increase, period," said Zeke Dalton. "They can’t take care of the tax dollars they’re getting now."

Marti Brewer said she supported Prop. 7.

"How else are we going to get those things that we need?" she said. "Sometimes just a 1% tax or whatever it requires almost helps us get to that point. We live in a small area. Those EMS needs are great."

If Prop. 7 passes, it would go into effect in 2027. A similar tax is on the ballot in Washington County.