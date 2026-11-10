ST. GEORGE, Utah — "We had a customer come in say hey did you see what happened outside?," said Canyon Fairbanks who works at a nearby business.

A car went into a building.

"Completely railed into the door," Fairbanks said.

Cleanup continues at a Dollar Loan Center location in St George after the owner says a woman’s car rammed into the business.

"Completely railed into the door" Witnesses describe car into business in St. George - SOUTHERN UTAH

It was about 90 minutes after they'd closed for the day.

"This full sized new looking SUV black Range Rover had driven right through the front of our location smashing the entire store out going all the way through the store all the way to the back room actually," said Chuck Brennan, Founder of Dollar Loan Center.

It’s a matter of where people might have been just hours earlier, like a couch near the front entrance or sales kiosks inside the store.

"The couch was sitting right next to the door covered in glass and hopefully not rammed," Fairbanks said.

If There were people in the store employees in the store. We def would have had casualties from the force," Brennan said.

Miraculously, he says, the driver walked away unharmed. No word yet from police if any charges are forthcoming.

"The driver was just sitting on the side and she looked okay. One guy came in and gave her a bottle of water he gave to her," Fairbanks said.

"When she's sitting in the car she's very distracted like she's dropping something she backed up a little bit," said Brennan.

The owner says the damage estimates are in the hundreds of thousands but he's grateful no lives were lost.

"It's almost impossible that no one was hurt injured or killed in this accident," Brennan said. "I think we're all lucky that nothing happened."

He's hoping that people use this as reinforcement to pay attention to their surroundings when driving.

"A vehicle of that force is a deadly weapon and you really gotta pay attention."