What a 'historic' water surge at Lake Powell means for the people who depend on it

PAIGE, Ariz. — The weekend is underway at Lake Powell in Paige, Arizona — and people are waiting as workers repair the ramp that historic rising water levels overcame.

"Usually, we get our influx of water in the spring with the runoff, and this is kind of more than we had in the spring, I believe. I think we had 16 feet in the last month," said Lisa Romrell with Lake Powell Guide Service.

Meanwhile, over at Glen Canyon Dam, they're watching — from historic lows back in September, to a record rise.

"I keep track of all that stuff — how much water came into Lake Powell, how much it's filling in," said Robert Betenhauser of Hurricane, Utah.

For Betenhauser, it was powerful to see how a deluge of rain and flooding that hurt his community is helping people at Lake Powell produce power and prosper.

"Water and mud was coming down our street," Betenhauser said.

Emergency declared in Hurricane as more than 100 homes and RVS are damaged by floods:

Over 100 homes, RVs damaged in floods as emergency declared in Hurricane

Costly, damaging rain and flooding hours away in southern Utah is now infusing the economy at Lake Powell.

"This long-term problem has been happening significantly since I've been in Arizona, six years — for this to be the capacity and rising is hope for me," said Kyle Storey of Sedona, Arizona.

As the ramp gets fixed above the rising water, the community continues to move forward.

"There's a lot of people who depend on Lake Powell for their business, and we're one of them — the marina, two marinas — all people who depend on lake Powell to make a living," Romrell said.