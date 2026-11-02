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Cottonwood Wash flooding prompts San Juan and Montezuma Creek school closures

Emergency officials are warning residents to stay away from Cottonwood Wash, the San Juan River, and any other flooded areas, while keeping medications, supplies, and pets with you.
Cottonwood Wash is flooding, prompting San Juan and Montezuma Creek school closures
Evacuation orders spread to Bluff as heavy floods continue
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BLUFF, Ut. — Cottonwood Wash is now flooding as rain continues to fall.

Bluff residents are being advised to immediately shelter in place or move to higher ground.

An evacuation center has been set up at Blanding High School

With roadways flooded out, the San Juan School District has canceled classes for Monday, November 2.

Montezuma Creek Schools are also closed. On November 3, students can participate in virtual learning.

Currently Highway 163, west of Bluff near the 191 junction, is closed due to the Comb Wash Bridge being washed out.

Emergency officials are warning residents to stay away from any and all flooded areas, while keeping medications, supplies, and pets with you.

A disaster distress helpline is available at 1-800-985-5990.

—Shelter in Place notice issued for Bluff residents—

Cottonwood Wash is flooding, prompting San Juan and Montezuma Creek school closures

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