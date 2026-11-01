'Significant and historic' flooding occurring in southeastern Utah as Flood Warnings issued

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — Officials have issued a Flood Warning for southeastern Utah until Monday afternoon after "significant and historic flooding" was reported.

The Flood Warning will remain in effect until 4:15 p.m. MST Monday. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations are expected to occur with many roads closed due to the flooding.

Officials also warn residents in the warned area to not travel this evening or overnight.

Previously, San Juan County town Bluff received extensive flood damage when the San Juan River overflowed last weekend, destroying homes and businesses.