Flooding, rockfalls close southern Utah roads as relenteless rain continues

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Another day of relentless rain across Utah brought numerous road closures due to flooding and rockfalls Sunday.

The main concern remains public safety as the storms are expected to continue through the evening and parts of Monday in certain areas.

"Widespread rainfall will continue

through Monday. Excessive runoff will also increase flooding risks," warned San Juan County officials. "Many local roads have become flooded and impassable. Some roads have washed out, or collapsed completely. If you live in the warned area, it is recommended to not travel this evening or overnight. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION."

The Kolob Canyon Scenic Drive at Zion National Park was closed above Taylor Creek early Sunday due to a rockfall. Rocks and debris were soon cleared and the road fully reopened just after noon.

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Another rockfall nearby shut down one lane of SR-9 at mile post 26 West of Rockville. The lane was also reopened after the road was cleared.

Flooding was responsible for the full closure on Old Highway 91 between exits 40 and 36 at Ash Creek Reservoir in New Harmony. The New Harmony Fire Association said the water depth was over 2 feet and drivers were told to avoid the area and use an alternative route that remained open.

New Harmony Fire Association Flooding with a water depth of 2 feet forced the closure of Old Hwy 91 in New Harmony between exit 40 and 36 where it crosses the Ash Creek Reservoir on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Flood warnings remain in effect for large portions of southern Utah, with the advisories in place for parts of Garfield, Kane, San Juan and Washington counties.

As of 4:45 p.m., there had been no reports of any flooding in waterlogged neighborhoods or communities that have been inundated with rain over the last 7-10 days.

Rainy conditions in both southern and northern Utah should improve Monday morning before a weaker storm arrives Wednesday.