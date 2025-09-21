Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SOUTHERN UTAH

Davis County man dead after OHV rollover in Sanpete County

FOX 13 News
Courtesy Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement
Posted

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — Officials confirm one person is dead after an Off-Highway Vehicle rolled over near Miller Flat in Sanpete County Saturday afternoon. The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

At 12:30 p.m., an OHV rollover occurred near Miller Flats, officials say a helmet was not worn.

The driver, a 43-year-old male from Davis County was declared deceased from the incident.

The DNR Division of Law Enforcement thank the Sanpete County and Emery County Sheriff's Office for their response.

Further updates will be provided by the Division of Law Enforcement's social media.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc.
