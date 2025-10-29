5-year-old facing 'long road to recovery' after being bit in face by dog in southern Utah

HURRICANE, Utah — Police in Washington County are investigating an attack in which a dog is believed to have bitten a young child in the face.

Hurricane City Police were called Saturday around 11 a.m. to a home where 5-year-old Leo was bitten by the dog. Officers said the boy had injuries from the dog bite on his face, and he was taken to St. George Regional Hospital for treatment.

The dog was taken into the custody of Hurricane Animal Control, where it is being held under a 10-day quarantine and observation period by a licensed veterinarian as they determine the next steps.

Police said Wednesday that the investigation is open, and criminal charges may be filed.

A family friend started a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical treatment expenses for Leo's family. They described him as a "bright and loving 5-year-old boy."

"What should have been an ordinary day turned into every parent’s worst nightmare when a neighbor’s dog suddenly attacked him, leaving Leo with serious facial injuries that will require extensive reconstructive surgery and a long road to recovery," the page read.

"Leo is the kind of kid who lights up every room he walks into — full of energy, laughter, and kindness. Seeing him face something so painful at such a young age is truly heartbreaking."