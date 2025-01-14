Decomposing human remains found near southern Utah hiking trail

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — Human remains were found near a hiking trail in southern Utah over the weekend, and authorities say it appears they have been there for quite some time.

The Washington City Police Department said the remains were discovered Sunday by a hiker near the Bone Wash Trail and Elephant Arch hiking area. A hiker reportedly found them and contacted police.

Police responded and confirmed that what the hiker found were indeed human remains — "in various states of decomposition, indicating they had been there for an extended period of time."

Detectives identified the remains as belonging to a male and sent them to the medical examiner's office. The individual's identity has been confirmed and their family has been notified, the police department said. However, the name has not yet been released.

Officials added that there are no signs of foul play.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. We also express our sincere gratitude to the various agencies that have assisted in this investigation," Washington City Police said in Monday's announcement.