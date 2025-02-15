Desperate for rain, southern Utah residents thankful for even the small amount that fell

ST. GEORGE, Utah — For at least a few hours, people in St. George said something strange was falling from the sky. Of course, that much-needed rain didn't stick around long but residents were still thankful for whatever they got.

"It's not much, but what little there is, we'll gladly take it," said local Jamison Sorenson.

As a teacher in St. George, Sorensen said one of the unique things about living in the area is the weather that’s different than the rest of Utah.

"It's been crazy, and even before this, the fact that the weather was in the mid-70s for two weeks down here, we thought maybe we were in for an early spring," he explained.

"But with the rain yesterday and today, hopefully, we'll get some much-needed moisture."

Whatever rain St. George and the surrounding areas received this week, it is needed. Southern Utah farmers have told me this is the driest winter they have ever experienced and the statistics back it up.

The quarter of an inch of rain that fell in St. George over the last 24 hours may seem like a drop in the bucket, it nearly doubled the amount of rainfall the city has received this season. It was the first measurable rain in the area since November.

"There was some snow yesterday morning, but it started raining a lot yesterday, but it did help a lot of plants," said 9-year-old Zylas Bedwell.

"It was okay. A little muddy," added 19-year-old Grent Cazier. "A little too muddy for me."