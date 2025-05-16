Despite name change, popular St. George bakery still smells sweet

ST. GEORGE, Utah — When it comes to croissants, cake, and nosh, there are arguably few places as popular in St. George as Farmstead Bakery. But something has changed.

"Am I in the right place?" asked Michael Bennett when visiting on Friday. "Do they still have all the same great food that we love?"

We heard the questions, so we set out to answer what exactly has happened to Farmstead Bakery?

"We had to change our name for legal reasons," explained co-owner Chris Connors. "There was a Farmstead that existed in Northern California, and they were unwilling to do a, like, a co-license with the trademark. So it's just one of those things.

"It's business. I get it."

The bakery's new name is Bonrue, combining the French words for good street. In 2021, Connors moved here from Las Vegas to start the shop and said Bonrue has a French flair.

Just don’t tell that to the French.

"We have had plenty of French-speaking customers and guests come up to us and say, 'that is incorrect French.' We know that. It's a made-up word," he shared."

Connors explained that a big reason for the change is plans to expand to more locations. Bonrue already has additional bakeries in Hurricane and Springdale. But the change isn't cheap as it’s costing the bakery about $80,000 to make the switch between signage, new boxes and new T-shirts and hats. And to also let customers know that, no, they’re not closing.

Even with the tremendous effort, the new name may take a while to take hold.

"I've caught myself one or two times," admitted Connors. "And that's just going to take time. The transition will take time."

Despite the change, Bonrue doesn't expect it'll keep anyone away.

"We do get a decent amount of people from the courthouse. I'd say that on the weekends, we get a lot of people traveling; they've seen us on TikTok, Instagram, all the social media pages. So they have to stop by, and then once they've come once, they're returning customers every time they come back," said Bonrue general manager Brooklynn Bundy.

Customers said the bakery, by any other name, still smells sweet