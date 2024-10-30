Watch Now
Driver killed after colliding with garbage truck in Washington City

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — A man died Tuesday morning after crashing into a garbage truck in Washington City.

Police say the man was driving a Mini Cooper around 9:40 a.m., traveling east on Merrill Road. When he reached the intersection of Washington Fields Road, police say it appeared that he didn't yield to the traffic that had the right-of-way.

The Mini Cooper entered the intersection and collided with a southbound garbage truck.

First responders arrived and attempted lifesaving efforts before he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim's name has not been released.

