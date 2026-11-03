Election officials offer guidance for southern Utah voters affected by flooding

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The ballots are building up in Washington County ahead of Election Day.

"I just came up from our vote processing center, and we're sitting on about 40,000 ballots so far," said Washington County Clerk Auditor Ryan Sullivan.

But what about those impacted by southern Utah flooding, especially those in the Hurricane area?

"If anyone has lost their ballot, or it got damaged or something, they can contact their county clerk; they can go into an in-person polling location to cast their ballot; or, to get a new one issued or their old one canceled if they need to, if they haven't already voted and they can go to vote.utah.gov to get all that election related information," said Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson recently, while touring flood-damaged homes in Hurricane.

We went directly to the Washington County election office to speak to the clerk auditor.

"We've had a couple people call in that said they lost their ballots in the recent flooding in the Hurricane area," Sullivan said.

The county says at this late hour, if you've been impacted by the flooding in Hurricane, you should go in person to a vote center.

"There's one in Hurricane at the Hurricane Community Center and the Dixie Convention Center and those are open at 7 a.m. tomorrow and close at 8 p.m."

The clerk auditor says he's never seen a flood impact on voting like this.

"I've been doing this three-and-a-half years and have never experienced anything like this before," he said.

He says they have been making preparations for the adverse affects Mother Nature could potentially have at county post offices and ballot drop off boxes, but no damage has been reported.

"We've been doing a lot of planning for things like this," Sullivan said.

Another important reminder — whether you're a flood victim looking to vote or not:

"There was some legislative changes — a postmark doesn't matter any more. We have to receive all the ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day. So tomorrow, don't put it in the mail. It's far too late to do that, so take advantage of our drop boxes or in-person vote centers," Sullivan said.