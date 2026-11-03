Lt. Gov. Henderson to allow electronic voting in San Juan County after flooding

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson has issued a Declaration of Emergency Election Accommodations in San Juan County due to ongoing flooding conditions.

The declaration will allow county residents to receive an electronic ballot and return it electronically on Tuesday.

Prospective voters in San Juan County who cannot travel to a drop box or polling location will receive an email on Tuesday morning instructing them on how to secure their vote on Election Day.

Any voters who do not receive an email can request a ballot by reaching out to the county clerk at 385-587-3223, extension 4. All requests must be made by 5 p.m.

Ballots must be filed electronically by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“We want every eligible voter in San Juan County to be able to cast a ballot if they have not done so. already," said Henderson. "We are grateful for the local election officials and poll workers. They will still be on hand at all previously scheduled in-person polling locations through 8:00 p.m. on Election Day."

Towns and communities in San Juan County have been inundated with rain over the last several days, causing widespread flooding that has damaged homes and businesses.