Couple rescued after truck stranded while trying to cross Washington County river

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman were rescued Monday after they were stranded while attempting to drive a truck across a swift-moving Washington County river.

The couple was in a pickup truck below Gunlock Falls when they tried to cross the deep-water river nearby. During the attempt, the truck became stuck, and as water began to enter the cab, the couple called 911 for help before climbing to the vehicle's roof.

Numerous agencies responded to the scene, including Washington County Search and Rescue, and coordinated a swift-water rescue operation.

"Rescue personnel worked together to position two rescuers on the opposite side of the river and establish a tensioned high-line system anchored to trees on both riverbanks," the Washington County Search and Rescue team wrote on social media.

A rescuer used the high line to reach the couple on top of the truck, equipped them with helmets and flotation devices, secured them to the rescue system, and sent them back across the river.

Recent rockfalls across Utah highlight weather-related hazards:

Recent rockfalls across Utah highlight weather-related hazards

Officials used the rescue as another reminder of how dangerous and unpredictable conditions can become when levels are elevated in rivers and waterways.

"Even familiar crossings can quickly become dangerous due to strong currents, changing depths, and unstable riverbeds," the search and rescue team said. "Never attempt to drive through swift-moving water. Turn Around, Don't Drown."