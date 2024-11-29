Emery County crews spend Thanksgiving rescuing woman injured during hike

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Members of the Emery County Search and Rescue team spent their Thanksgiving holiday on the job to rescue a woman injured on a hike.

The team got notice just before noon Thursday of a woman out in the cold at Little Wild Horse Canyon. According to the call, the 37-year-old woman had suffered a broken leg during an incident.

With all their equipment, crews hiked nearly to the top of the canyon and located the woman and stabilized her leg before carrying her through rough terrain to a helicopter landing zone.

Emery County Search and Rescue

The medical helicopter was then able to transport the woman to a nearby hospital for additional care.

Emery County Search and Rescue

"These rescuers put themselves in very difficult and dangerous places to help others when they should have been home dealing with a food coma and cheering on the Lions or Bears, the Giants or Cowboys, or the Dolphins or Packers," officials said on social media. "Instead of resting from their labors for a few hours and dozing off in the Lazy Boy, they are wading through waist deep freezing water doing their best to remember to lift with their legs instead of their backs."